TOM EATON: The good, bad and ugly of social media revelations
It’s better to know Jesus was a dark-skinned Mideasterner rather than Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees
12 April 2021 - 18:53
Last week a photograph of Khloe Kardashian found its way onto the internet and all hell broke loose. Within hours the public was being asked not to distribute the image. News sites used words such as “controversy” and “shock”. Twitter exploded.
Having seen the picture myself, I understand why: it shows Ms Kardashian without a stitch of Photoshop on her, a shockingly normal person looking upsettingly human. Her fans were incensed, not by the image but by its publication...
