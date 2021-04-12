NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas’ slide down the world rankings will come with a heavy cost
Cricket SA, which has presided over the damage done to the local game, can become strong again but it will need time and patience
12 April 2021 - 18:47
They may be losing more than they are winning but the Proteas are providing a welcome on-field distraction from the continuing cognitive dissonance of so many people who are supposed to be running the game.
Anybody who regarded the members council (MC) decision to finally agree to a majority independent board at Cricket SA as a victory for the interim board and an end to the administrative embarrassment is deluded and set for a rude shock. ..
