Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Puzzling probe means it’s a free-for-all against André de Ruyter The Eskom boss apparently has the board’s support, so why is it backing an inquiry into claims of racism? BL PREMIUM

Will Eskom CEO André de Ruyter survive the racially charged offensive to force him out?

It is important for SA that he does. There are not a great many people in the country who could do the job, and even fewer who would be prepared to. Not only is there a large pay cut involved for a senior executive of such stature and experience, but leading Eskom is probably the hardest and least rewarding job in SA...