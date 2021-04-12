CAROL PATON: Puzzling probe means it’s a free-for-all against André de Ruyter
The Eskom boss apparently has the board’s support, so why is it backing an inquiry into claims of racism?
12 April 2021 - 17:38
Will Eskom CEO André de Ruyter survive the racially charged offensive to force him out?
It is important for SA that he does. There are not a great many people in the country who could do the job, and even fewer who would be prepared to. Not only is there a large pay cut involved for a senior executive of such stature and experience, but leading Eskom is probably the hardest and least rewarding job in SA...
