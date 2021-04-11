GAVIN RICH: Cloud over Rainbow Cup a blow to SA franchises and Boks
Travel restrictions and governments’ reluctance have potentially scuppered tournament
11 April 2021 - 16:53
The unsurprising news that the Rainbow Cup is under threat will come as a big blow not only to the cash-strapped SA rugby franchises but also potentially to the Springboks heading into the series against the British and Irish Lions in just a few months.
It is understood travel restrictions and the reluctance of the Irish and Scottish governments have potentially scuppered the plan to have the four top local franchises — the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions — join the 12 PRO14 teams in a competition that would have been the forerunner to the SA involvement in the PRO16...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now