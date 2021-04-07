Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Globalism consensus fails to inoculate against vaccine nationalism BL PREMIUM

SA’s slow tango towards a Covid vaccine rollout programme finally had an injection of momentum this week as an agreement with Pfizer was inked in. The country’s vaccine programme — afflicted by various strokes of vaccine nationalism, financing limitations, incompetence and bad luck — has been a mixture of the surprising and the inevitable.

The rise in vaccine nationalism as practised by the richer nations has led to a divergence in access to vaccinations that mirror the pre-existing patterns of global inequality. Data compiled by Oxford University through its Our World In Data programme indicates that countries such as Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the UK have managed to administer doses to more than 50% of residents...