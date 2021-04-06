KATE THOMPSON DAVY: When chips become a matter of national security for big powers
Global semiconductor shortage is the Suez Canal blockage of the tech and motor industries
06 April 2021 - 18:40
What’s smaller than your fingernail and runs the world? Well, “bacteria” is probably the best answer to that question, or — arguably, these days — the coronavirus.
A few years ago a responsible quizmaster might also have been forced to accept “Trump’s moral conscience” or “a Brexiteer’s understanding of the EU” as technically correct answers. So, let’s try again with firmer parameters: what’s smaller than your fingernail, runs the world, and is now in short supply, threatening the stability of the global economy as a result?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now