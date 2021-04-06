Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: When chips become a matter of national security for big powers Global semiconductor shortage is the Suez Canal blockage of the tech and motor industries BL PREMIUM

What’s smaller than your fingernail and runs the world? Well, “bacteria” is probably the best answer to that question, or — arguably, these days — the coronavirus.

A few years ago a responsible quizmaster might also have been forced to accept “Trump’s moral conscience” or “a Brexiteer’s understanding of the EU” as technically correct answers. So, let’s try again with firmer parameters: what’s smaller than your fingernail, runs the world, and is now in short supply, threatening the stability of the global economy as a result?..