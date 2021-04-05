NEVA MAKGETLA: Pandemic deepens inequalities in economic and health terms
About 13% of informal workers lost their livelihoods as well as 10% of domestic workers
05 April 2021 - 17:39
In any disaster, whether war, storm or pestilence, the rich have always been able to protect themselves better than the poor. Unsurprisingly then, the Covid-19 pandemic is aggravating inequality in both economic and health terms.
Job losses disproportionately affect lower-level workers, while the roaring bubble in asset prices benefits the rich. The available evidence also shows that working-class households have borne the brunt of Covid-19 infections. Meanwhile, in the past month the government systematically cut disaster relief for low-income families and the newly jobless...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now