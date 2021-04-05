Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Pandemic deepens inequalities in economic and health terms About 13% of informal workers lost their livelihoods as well as 10% of domestic workers BL PREMIUM

In any disaster, whether war, storm or pestilence, the rich have always been able to protect themselves better than the poor. Unsurprisingly then, the Covid-19 pandemic is aggravating inequality in both economic and health terms.

Job losses disproportionately affect lower-level workers, while the roaring bubble in asset prices benefits the rich. The available evidence also shows that working-class households have borne the brunt of Covid-19 infections. Meanwhile, in the past month the government systematically cut disaster relief for low-income families and the newly jobless...