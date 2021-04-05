Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Enjoy the cricket — it might be the last for some time The game’s problems just go on and on with one red herring after another BL PREMIUM

It should be a time of great excitement and congratulation in SA cricket with the staging of the Pakistan tour and the performance of the Proteas under a new captain. The Cricket SA operations team should be lauded for their logistical work and the players for their fighting spirit.

Five of the best players will be missing for the series decider on Wednesday having departed for the IPL (Indian Premier League) but there are plenty of quality replacements. The cricket is where our attention should be. ..