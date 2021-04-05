BUSI MAVUSO: Culture of accountability should augment improved audits
Draft framework for the professionalisation of the public service is central to business’ hopes
05 April 2021 - 15:59
We’ve become disillusioned and almost numb to the years of corruption and fruitless expenditure across government departments, feeding into a confidence crisis that has tripped up efforts to propel economic growth, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
For a change in our fortunes and a boost of business and consumer confidence levels, there has to be a marked improvement in the management of the public purse, which will be achieved only by a culture of accountability. It’s a central ingredient, and last week there was some evidence of a bit of shift in that regard...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now