Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Much to celebrate in cricket, but not the PW-like members’ council The defiance of the board's recommendations will lead to the degradation of the game BL PREMIUM

The members’ council failed to cross the Rubicon on their first attempt, as former president PW Botha had before them. However, the inevitable shift of power is a matter of time, as PW found to his displeasure. The modern world is filled with leaders who do not know how to step aside with dignity and grace; Donald Trump and Ace Magushule are two such examples.

Similar to “die Ou Krokodil” and the Nationalist Party, the members’ council are relying on their so-called “legitimate” support of a minority to have their way. That is a fatuous belief. Refusing to yield to the wishes of the majority of cricket followers, players, sponsors and broadcasters — the key role players — illustrates their delusion. The Cricket SA members’ council show scant regard for them. The key role players vote with their feet by walking away from the game...