Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The stories we tell ourselves Narratives can change shared perceptions of events and shape economic behaviour, writes Robert Shiller BL PREMIUM

In his book Narrative Economics, Yale economist Robert Shiller looks at how the stories we tell ourselves can change shared perceptions of events and shape economic behaviour.

Narratives from the second half of the 20th century for example describe free markets as “efficient” and therefore impervious to improvement by government actions. These narratives in turn led to a public reaction against regulations. ..