Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: If only state control felt like a conductor's baton

I remain in the camp that believes the state has a major role to play in the economy. It certainly can’t be ignored — in fact, it may be the single biggest influence — and the role it plays can either underpin success or precipitate failure.

There is a thin line between interference and enablement, and a difficult balance that needs to be maintained between being a major player and becoming a dictator. Getting this right depends not only on policy and the political system in place, but even more so on the person in charge, and the executive that leader puts in place to get the job done — the government of the day...