Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Don't bounce blindly in the bubble — there might not be a safety net The notion that policymakers will have your back may prove to be incorrect when it is needed most

From Alexander Agostino at Kinsman Oak:

Investors are beginning to accept the notion that large swathes of the market are firmly in bubble territory. It appears the rising speculative fervour is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Spotting bubbles is easy, navigating them is more challenging, and calling the top is impossible. If we are correct in our assertion that facets of this market are experiencing bubble-like characteristics, assessing systemic risk from the fallout cannot be done. ..