KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Ghosts in the machine: protecting tech's invisible workers Many enabling functions are fulfilled by people, but are rendered unseen by words such as 'innovation'

Millions of jobs in technology don’t fit the typical image you may have in mind when you think of someone employed in the digital sector. Instead of degreed analysts and qualified coders with clout and privilege, there are many tech-enabling functions that are fulfilled by people, but are rendered largely unseen by the eclipsing power of words such as “innovation” and “artificial intelligence” (AI).

I’m not just talking about jobs in warehousing and fulfilment of e-commerce. There is much necessary focus on Amazon and Amazon-type warehouse workers. As I write this, Amazon workers in Alabama are in the final hours of voting on whether to unionise, a fight that’s been gearing up for years and involves shocking allegations of worker mistreatment — which, naturally, Amazon denies...