NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Around the world in 40 seconds

March 27 2023
The global Tesla fleet travels more than 60,000km a minute, on average. That’s about 1.5 times around the world. Every minute of every day, on average. So it’s more like “around the world in 40 seconds”. And as we all know, every Tesla is packed with cameras, and enough artificial intelligence to make race-car drivers look stupid.
Every Tesla on the road is actively scanning the route, logging features and abnormalities, and geotagging everything it sees. That’s a massive amount of data that can be harvested to update and enhance Tesla’s self-driving and navigation capabilities; and every Tesla is online, just like a smartphone. It can warn other Teslas nearby of traffic hazards and provide alternative route suggestions.
Teslas also have internal cameras and sensors, to monitor the driver and make sure you’re paying attention to the road and traffic. You have the option to disable the camera, for privacy — unless you want to activate the autopilot. Even when it’s parked, Tesla’s Sentry mode means it’s alert to activity around the car; it can call you or alert the authorities if it sees something suspicious.
What’s more, with preferential access to the SpaceX Starlink network, your Tesla is always connected to the mother ship, no matter where in the world you’re driving. And Tesla knows where you are, if you go off-grid and let the battery die. There’s a hidden system reserve that won’t let you drive, but can keep the signal alive for months.
That’s why Tesla is the best. They have the best software. And the best battery. And the best network. But mostly they have the best data. Thanks to ordinary drivers like me and you. Because they’re watching us drive. Around the world every minute.
Date published: March 25 2021
Do you drive a supercomputer?
The smartest hi-tech device you own is — your car!
October 18 2017
Ford actually made this a mission of theirs some years ago. Now it’s a reality. MIT just released a new study that shows the sheer computing power and connectivity of the average automobile beats IBM’s “Watson” mainframe from 2012.
Sure, smartphones and tablets have also evolved, and gram for gram are arguably the most powerful technology in human history. But cars are a lot bigger, and you can cram many thousands of processor cores into the space that used to be occupied by the spare wheel.
Automobiles also have big batteries, and have evolved to run high-voltage circuits with maximum efficiency. There’s also plenty of scope for high-powered wireless communication. That’s mobile, self-propelled, wireless communication.
It’s not just about being a smarter, more efficient vehicle. It’s true that cars have so many apps and computerised features these days, they virtually drive themselves. Next year’s model will probably be able to fetch the kids from school on its own!
But the car of today is becoming an essential part of the urban cloud. Think of a traffic jam as a server farm, with thousands of concurrent processes running in the background, a mesh network with serious horsepower! And when those cars are sitting in the garage at night, topping up their batteries, there’s all that computing power idling along, or solving complex problems for cloud-based customers.
If you haven’t already signed up to Ford’s SyncTime or Toyota’s SleepShare apps, you should be asking yourself: “Who’s renting my supercomputer while I’m sleeping?”
Date published: December 13 2012
• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
