Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Entrepreneurs can help make the world a better place Changing how we treat our staff is more impactful and long-lasting than giving to charity BL PREMIUM

“Workers around the world lost $3.7-trillion in the pandemic. Billionaires around the world gained $3.9-trillion in the pandemic. It’s the biggest one-year transfer of wealth in history, yet somehow barely anyone is talking about it.”

That quote from Dan Price, an unconventional entrepreneur and CEO of Gravity Payments, a credit-card payments processing company in Seattle, is attention-grabbing...