ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The Afropolitan troubadour emerges
Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu — better known as Burna Boy — wins Grammy for best World Music album
28 March 2021 - 17:08
This month 29-year old singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu — better known as Burna Boy — became the first Nigerian artiste to win an individual Grammy for best album in the World Music category.
Nigeria’s $73m (about R1bn) entertainment industry is the fastest growing in the world. Burna Boy triumphed for his 2020 Twice as Tall album. As he noted: “This is a big win for Africans of my generation all over the world.”..
