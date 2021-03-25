STEPHEN CRANSTON: There are many benefits to using discretionary fund managers
Independent experts appear to be making a dent in balanced fund operations, and for good reason
25 March 2021 - 16:52
It is easy for commentators to pick holes in the big balanced unit trusts, especially when it looks as though they keep slipping on banana skins.
But looking over decades rather than weeks and months they are damned good products. Allan Gray Balanced, the industry mammoth, might have lost its way over the past couple of years, but I wouldn’t hesitate to endorse its main rival, Coronation Balanced Plus...
