JONNY STEINBERG: Failure on both sides of the rift between government and business Neither corporates nor the state have been able to forge solutions to the concentration of wealth in SA

For many, the blockages to economic growth in SA seem obvious. The ANC government is hell bent on state-led growth and yet it has also ruined state institutions. It chose a vehicle to take us to the future and then promptly stripped that vehicle for its parts.

If SA is to grow, the argument goes, the state should be pared back to its basic regulatory functions and make space for the private sector to take charge. Allow miners to mine without gratuitous hindrance, free the private sector to transition to renewable energy, allow farmers to farm. All that stands in the way of growth is an antiquated ideology. Take it away and we will be fine...