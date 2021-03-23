MINDBULLETS
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: You can’t spell alive without AI
Being a modern human means depending on smart systems
Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future, to spark strategic thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.
March 19 2027
When you’re evolved and you know it, be grateful. You’re alive, you’re healthy, you’re — hopefully — wealthy. Well, at least not poor. Compared to our ancestors and long-gone relatives, we’re pretty well off. We’ve conquered famine, disease and (almost) war. Life has never been so good for so many, worldwide.
Sure, we’ve got social and environmental problems, but even those are on the agenda and getting attention. What we don’t have is full scale world war, apocalypse and deprivation. The world operates on new rules, but it operates. Successfully. Thanks to AI.
Wait, what’s that? Yes, we owe it all to our robot overlords. And by robots, I’m not talking about mechanical humans. The real robots are the smart software systems, driven by deep-learning algorithms and fed with huge amounts of data — real-world data — that direct and, dare I say it, control our very lives. Because we want them to.
Whether it’s food, fashion, finance, or fun; or the freedom to choose, learn, travel or grow, business is all about adding value to people’s lives — that’s its ultimate purpose. Technology, the use of tools, is what drives productivity; and AI makes it exponential. Adding value exponentially; that’s a noble purpose for businesses that rely on smart systems.
Just think how impossible, or at the very least, dull and boring, our daily lives would be without our phones, which carry AI to the edge. Except for the few indigenous jungle holdouts and new-age offgridders, we’re all connected, and dependent on the smart data-driven systems in our daily lives. And businesses depend on them to keep supply chains flowing and markets operating efficiently. Granted, we’re giving up some privacy and possibly security, but there’s no technology that doesn’t carry some risk together with the rewards.
The bottom line: In today’s smart society you can’t be alive, truly alive — or in business — without AI.
Date published: March 18 2021
We’re all zombies now and giant tech pulls the strings
For most of us, this has been a relatively painless and voluntary process
February 12 2027
It’s finally beginning to dawn on us, that we’ve given up so much of our individual will, that we may as well accept that we’re living lives out of our control. We’ve become zombies.
For most of us, this has been a relatively painless and voluntary process. We were happy to sign on to social platforms and app stores, for the obvious value we got for “free”. We might have had some niggling fears, but reading all those T’s and C’s is just not practical, and privacy is relative, isn’t it? Many people just can’t afford real privacy.
And it’s so convenient, not having to remember passwords or people’s phone numbers and addresses — if the device won’t do it for you, the apps will. And who needs backups, when everything you’ve said, texted, and photographed is all in the cloud? The advantages of becoming part of the system far outweigh sharing your data, surely? Besides, everybody does it!
Now it’s so easy, to accept Siri’s suggestion for a meal, or Alexa’s recommendation for a book or a movie. Need to get somewhere in a hurry? Google will show you the way to go. The right way. Not your way. Crowdsourced information is superior, and in mobs we trust. Our smart assistants even rate apps and things such as delivery services for us, so we don’t have the hassle of too much choice.
And what about brands? We still have our favourites, don’t we? Facebook knows that. And investments — we get the best advice from Robo-adviser, for sure. And that’s not an AI service from one of the tech giants, is it? Or is it?
OK, I know I found my spouse online, but that was self-directed searching, surely? The dating apps just gave me much more opportunity to meet the right person. A fantastic result. But when Cortana reminds me to follow up on that e-mail promise I made yesterday — which is helpful — I can’t help thinking how “other-directed” our lives have become.
It’s true; we’re all zombies now!
Date published: February 11 2021
• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
