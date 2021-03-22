Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: The long sleepwalk to the vaccine rollout Only 39.8-million to go out of 40-million to get the jab BL PREMIUM

The bad news is that SA’s vaccination rollout is going slowly. The good news is that it’s going so slowly that by the time the state has reached its target of vaccinating 40-million of us we’ll have forgotten all about Covid-19 and will be entirely focused on other crises, such as the war against the octopuses and the death of our sun.

Right now, however, the timelines aren’t looking good. It has taken SA just under five weeks to vaccinate about 183,000 people, apparently by scattering ampoules of the vaccine out of weather balloons...