NEIL MANTHORP: Club cricket seems to be leading the game to doom

The interim board of Cricket SA is not running the game in the country. They may have been appointed to do so by the minister of sport, with the backing (through gritted teeth) of the game’s highest authority, the members council, but they are not. But neither is the members’ council.

If we are to believe the statement issued by the members’ council, it is the smallest bodies in the country which are pulling the most powerful strings, the ones which could pull the Proteas out of international cricket and lead the professional game to ruin. It is the country’s humble clubs. Club cricket, apparently, is the cause of the impending doom. ..