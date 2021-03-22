Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Rational thinking is the ideal, but there is an elephant in the room All decisionmakers work under unavoidable constraints and the mind changes when risk is involved BL PREMIUM

Most of us like to think of ourselves as capable of logical thinking and making sensible choices, of being rational. Unfortunately, this is simply not who we are. As decisionmakers we simplify, misunderstand, lack ability, miscalculate, forget and make evaluations of alternatives that depend on seemingly irrelevant details about how a problem is framed.

In short, we have a “bounded rationality”, a term coined by Herbert Simon to describe how all decisionmakers, irrespective of their level of intelligence, work under unavoidable constraints. Even those of us who strive to be rational end up making satisfying rather than optimising choices...