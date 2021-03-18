Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Government’s failure to communicate makes perceived risks look real The government is willing to listen and take good advice but needs to work on communication strategy BL PREMIUM

Is SA a microwave society, where the delivery of basic services must be done instantaneously to be deemed successful? Or has service delivery just been so slow that patience has run thin, such that any sign of missing promised deadlines prompts society to protest? Or could it be that society is so fractured and demoralised that little progress is viewed as no progress at all?

It seems to me that there is truth in all three of these: that society thrives on instant gratification, the delivery of basic services has been too slow, and slow progress no longer receives any acknowledgment. So, often progress is missed because the government’s communication strategy is nonexistent or is poor at best and requires a facelift...