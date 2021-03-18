Opinion / Columnists BRIGHT KHUMALO: Are we in an economic bubble? You decide Here are the six signs that research says points to an investment bubble or frothy markets BL PREMIUM

The financial news this past few weeks have been about whether we’re still in the longest bull market in US history?

This brings up the question — is the market expensive? Are we experiencing a bubble? I will let you, as the reader, come to your own informed decision on this. All I will do is share research from Dr Daniel Crosby about signs of an economic bubble, and you will do your own work and come to your own conclusion...