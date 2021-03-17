MARK BARNES: Employers need graduates like Eskom needs coal — and they will pay for degrees

If you want to see how expensive something really is make it free, the adage goes. We will surely find that out in education. The same argument applies to Bentleys and BMWs — get one for free and it’ll cost you, at least your peace of mind, forever.

There can be no debate that education is central to addressing inequality, poverty and unemployment, or that access to education, at all levels, is neither equally nor freely available to all South Africans.

But it’s not about the money, it’s about the bargain, the deal. It’s about balance, fairness, value, values, merit and social responsibility; a difficult equation to balance, let’s face it.

Capital allocation choices are about risk and return. Capital goes where it is best served — it neither requires, nor will it bear, any encouragement or force. It wants to be where the risk-return equation is in balance, and no amount of force will keep it where it doesn’t want to be, or hold it back from where it wants to go. Force it down a hole and you’ll never fill it.

However, capital allocations and capital returns don’t only have to be measured in money. I can’t think of a better investment for the National Treasury to make than in education. There is a long list of places where they’re sending money now that would fall way back in my queue of priorities.

When you invest in education you create economic assets out of our people (economic assets pay tax, economic liabilities require support). So let’s say students get their fees paid. What’s the other side of the bargain?

For starters, you’d better work and pass — not negotiable, term by term. If you fail, then we (the taxpayers footing the bill) can’t pay for you. If you do better than just pass — if you excel — at various levels we’ll forgive any funding advanced. And so on until we could actually pay you to study.