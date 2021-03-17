Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: Employers need graduates like Eskom needs coal — and they will pay for degrees

Public and private sector users will enter offtake agreements for the supply of educated human capital

17 March 2021 - 16:02 Mark Barnes
Black graduation cap. Picture: 123RF
Black graduation cap. Picture: 123RF

If you want to see how expensive something really is make it free, the adage goes. We will surely find that out in education. The same argument applies to Bentleys and BMWs — get one for free and it’ll cost you, at least your peace of mind, forever.

There can be no debate that education is central to addressing inequality, poverty and unemployment, or that access to education, at all levels, is neither equally nor freely available to all South Africans.

But it’s not about the money, it’s about the bargain, the deal. It’s about balance, fairness, value, values,  merit and social responsibility; a difficult equation to balance, let’s face it.

Capital allocation choices are about risk and return.  Capital goes where it is best served — it neither requires, nor will it bear, any encouragement or force. It wants to be where the risk-return equation is in balance, and no amount of force will keep it where it doesn’t want to be, or hold it back from where it wants to go. Force it down a hole and you’ll never fill it.

However, capital allocations and capital returns don’t only have to be measured in money. I can’t think of a better investment for the National Treasury to make than in education. There is a long list of places where they’re sending money now that would fall way back in my queue of priorities.

When you invest in education you create economic assets out of our people (economic assets pay tax, economic liabilities require support). So let’s say students get their fees paid. What’s the other side of the bargain?

For starters, you’d better work and pass — not negotiable, term by term. If you fail, then we (the taxpayers footing the bill) can’t pay for you. If you do better than just pass — if you excel — at various levels we’ll forgive any funding advanced. And so on until we could actually pay you to study.

When you qualify (thanks to your ability, hard work and dedication ... and our money), you can pay us back. We always need to get paid back, somehow. So that we can fund the next person, that’s why.

As with everything else, there will be balanced business solutions for education beyond straightforward government assistance. A unilateral transfer of value doesn’t create value, it usually destroys value. There has to be an exchange of value to ensure a sustainable economic ecosystem. This is not a matter of opinion. It’s just true.

The ultimate users of qualified people (whether they be artisans or professionals) are the business entities where they end up working — whether in the private or public sector. These end users will willingly pay for the finished product, just as we’ll happily pay for processed food at a supermarket.

Eskom enters into long-term coal supply agreements so those same coal producers can afford to make the investments in mining and production to supply the coal. Why should education be any different? Why wouldn’t both public and private sector users be prepared to enter into offtake agreements for the supply of educated human capital? They would. Sasol needs engineers, banks need CAs, construction companies need bricklayers. Let’s cut a deal.

I had to raise money to pay for my education (most of us did) but it was quite straightforward to get my postgraduate employer/s to pick up that tab in exchange for a contract of employment. It wasn’t difficult to negotiate that deal — I had evidence of the skills they needed, and I could work off the debt in service.

Let’s not start a fight. Let’s do a deal in which we share the risks and returns in which we create a sustainable education system and supply meets demand.

Nothing is for nothing. If you got to university you already know that.

• Barnes, a former SA Post Office CEO, has had more than 30 years’  experience in various capacities in the financial sector.

