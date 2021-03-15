JONATHAN COOK: In praise of work, a basic human need
As well as putting food on the table, work is associated with health, dignity and love
15 March 2021 - 13:51
Sigmund Freud suggested the two cornerstones of our humanness are to love and to work. That about sums up the source of human health and resilience. Babies deprived of maternal love fail to thrive physically and can actually die. Older children and adults may live, but die internally and interpersonally without love as essential support for humanness.
It is intriguing to think of work as a source of mental health on a par with love. We treat work as an economic variable but underestimate its contribution to mental health and thriving, even though the corrosive effects of long-term unemployment are well documented...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now