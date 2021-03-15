Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: The most difficult cabinet position after the era of state capture Turning around the prospects of state-owned enterprises will be the hardest job to do BL PREMIUM

After almost three years of hearing testimony at Judge Raymond Zondo’s judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, there can be little arguing that the most difficult job in the cabinet today is that of turning around the prospects of many of our ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Testimony over the past week from former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama tell a story of the collapse of governance at the institutions during a mad scramble for resources in the closing chapters of Jacob Zuma’s presidency. I hope that the role of cadre deployment in this governance collapse is explored by the Zondo commission...