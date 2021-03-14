Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Race as the magic potion for superstitious progressives Political economist’s argument that black voters are incapable of grasping data about their environment is off the mark BL PREMIUM

We probably don’t know enough about Meghan Markle’s claim that someone in the House of Windsor fretted about the skin colour of a potential future princeling to say very much, other than that any such anxiety advertises a mental shortfall that’s almost comical.

To imagine there’s any meaning in the difference between pallid or dusky is on a par with tolerating the notion that the moon is conceivably made of green cheese...