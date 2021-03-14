Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Money and the British/Irish Lions tour Didn’t I warn you about the sport selling its soul for cash, Danie Craven might be reminding us BL PREMIUM

If former SA rugby boss Danie Craven was still alive, I could imagine him tut-tutting the words “I told you so, I always said that money would eat up rugby’s soul”.

Craven was the rugby personality I remember speaking the most back in the amateur era about the potential evils of professionalism. While I disagreed with him then and would still disagree with him now, it would be easy to feel his exasperation at the way money seems to be having the dominant say on this year’s scheduled British and Irish Lions tour. ..