ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Furore erupts over allegations of Wole Soyinka’s ties to CIA
British scholar writes that Nobel laureate was supported by three organisations linked to intelligence agency
14 March 2021 - 16:55
At the end of 2020 Caroline Davis, a British scholar based at England’s Oxford Brookes University, published the book African Literature and the CIA: Networks of Authorship and Publishing. A chapter titled “Wole Soyinka, the Transcription Centre, and the CIA” has caused a storm of controversy.
In it, Davis alleges that Africa’s first Nobel literature laureate was supported by three US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)-funded organisations: the US-centred Congress for Cultural Freedom (CCF) and the Farfield Foundation, as well as the London-based Transcription Centre. She further claimed this assistance helped his meteoric rise to international prominence...
