STREET DOGS: How much money is in the world?
The total of all the gold mined throughout history is about $12.4-trillion
11 March 2021 - 17:12
According to Occam Investing, typically different types of money are classified using “M"s. They range from M0 (the narrowest definition) to M3 (the broadest). But M2 has come to replace M3, which isn’t used much any more. M0, the value of all physical currency in circulation, including coins, notes, and bills is about $7-trillion. The value of M2 which includes M1 plus all the money held in money market funds, savings accounts, and any other forms of money which are easily converted to cash, is about $125-trillion. ..
