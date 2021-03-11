Opinion / Columnists PRINCE MOPAI: Global growth recovery should favour SA’s resource sector A strong recovery, already under way, means that prospects for growth are high BL PREMIUM

This year could be a great year for the SA resource sector. Our view is motivated by a number of identifiable driving forces. There is a strong recovery in global growth under way and we think the deck is stacked for surprises to the upside.

Pent-up demand is set to be unleashed as developed economies reopen with some confidence thanks to their vaccine programmes. At the same time, unprecedented amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus are still being dished out...