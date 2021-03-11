Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: The unbearable bigness of the Olympic Empire Sport’s most prestigious event is run by a cult leader and his sycophants BL PREMIUM

The best sports thread this week was posted by Jens Weinreich, an investigative sports journalist who focuses, in the main, on the Olympics. On Wednesday he reported on the royal inauguration of Thomas Bach as the leader of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for another spell.

He tweeted the overblown praise singing for a man who will once again lead the most overblown sporting organisation and event in the history of being overblown. ..