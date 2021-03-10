Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: With judges squabbling over more than parking and toilets, the judiciary is in a mess BL PREMIUM

Should you think it’s the House of Windsor holding all the cards when it comes to intrigue, salacious gossip, vengeful desires and accusations and denials of racism, you’d be wrong. The house of justice in the Western Cape, its high court, can go nose to nose with anything being offered by the UK monarchy.

Last week acting Supreme Court judge Nambitha Dambuza issued recommendations to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) that it recommend to the full Judicial Service Commission (JSC) the appointment of a tribunal to investigate competing claims made by Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath and judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe in relation to an incident that occurred at judge president John Hlophe’s home, and statements allegedly made by Goliath to Salie-Hlophe about the latter’s marriage...