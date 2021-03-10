KHAYA SITHOLE: With a R1bn price tag, will Zondo inquiry have any consequences?
It might have been better served by a state department that could draw up charges
10 March 2021 - 16:13
In a post-budget speech a couple of weeks ago, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced that the national fiscus had run out of resources for the Zondo commission.
The Zondo state-capture inquiry has been running since 2018, and its final report is now guaranteed to eclipse Lord of the Rings in volume and War and Peace in political entanglements. It has been criticised for its constantly escalating, seemingly never-ending costs...
