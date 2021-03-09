Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Microsoft hack is a macro cybersecurity problem Companies and countries race to patch systems after Chinese hacking group is accused of compromising an e-mail server BL PREMIUM

It can’t have been a fun week for cybersecurity teams, both those working in corporates using Microsoft Exchange servers and those in the tech behemoth itself who’ve been frantically trying to patch things up since March 2.

Tuesday marked a week since news first broke of a handful of gaps in the Microsoft Exchange armour that have allowed hackers (or threat agents) to target tens of thousands of organisations that use the hugely popular software and now find themselves (and their client data) either vulnerable or already breached...