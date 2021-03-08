Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: While the ether bubbled with false babble, scientists saved the day Covid-19 might be on its way out, but SA’s conspiracy theorists are here to stay BL PREMIUM

Almost exactly a year ago SA identified its first case of Covid-19. Three weeks later a 21-day hard lockdown began, and the rest is contested history featuring hot chickens, cold politicians, vast looting, extraordinary courage and skill from medical professionals and, for far too many families, the grief and anger of losing someone to a virus their neighbours say is a media hoax.

A number of people marked the SA Covid anniversary, and I can see why. There’s something about two dates separated by a dash that act as a sort of reassuring historical bookend. A pandemic that began in 2020 is a pandemic that is still rolling relentlessly on. But the 2020–2021 pandemic, well, that’s a pandemic that might, with any luck, be nearing the beginning of its end...