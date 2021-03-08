BUSI MAVUSO: Ministerial agreements should be about accountability
08 March 2021 - 19:42
We can’t rebuild the capacity of the state without holding political office bearers and public servants to greater levels of accountability.
Put simply, if we can’t ensure that ministers and other senior leaders in government aren’t held suitably accountable, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda that hopes to unlock long-term and sustainable growth has little chance of success...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now