GAVIN RICH: WP's problems not rooted in individuals but in an outdated system The business of electing presidents on the basis of their populous appeal and promises is what needs to change

The letter SA Rugby sent to the Western Province Rugby Football Union ordering that the organisation to get its house in order or risk having its affairs taken over by the national body was a necessary and inevitable step.

The concern felt by SA Rugby administrators at the mismanagement that has pushed WP to the brink of financial ruin has never been a secret. The possibility of them stepping in, as they have in the past at Border and Eastern Province, became a talking point in the middle of last year. They just needed an opportunity, and that opportunity arrived when SA Rugby received a letter from senior clubs asking them to intervene...