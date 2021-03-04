Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: A performance that never stops People make compromises in society to maintain order to the detriment of the self BL PREMIUM

From Julia F Christensen at Aeon:

There is an authentic “me” inside all of us. This self contains our true thoughts and feelings, our personality, our wishes, dreams and fears, everything that makes us. The true self is genuinely present, unmuffled, and visible to anyone who cares to look. ..