NICOLE FRITZ: The JSC is lost in Hlophe’s labyrinth
It is inexplicable that the commission has not recommended the suspension of the Western Cape judge president
04 March 2021 - 16:36
“A good and faithful judge ever prefers the honourable to the expedient.”
So said Roman poet Horace in 13BCE. But perhaps it is to ancient Greek mythology that we should turn to understand the saga of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe: specifically, the legend of Theseus and the Minotaur...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now