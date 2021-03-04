Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: The JSC is lost in Hlophe’s labyrinth It is inexplicable that the commission has not recommended the suspension of the Western Cape judge president BL PREMIUM

“A good and faithful judge ever prefers the honourable to the expedient.”

So said Roman poet Horace in 13BCE. But perhaps it is to ancient Greek mythology that we should turn to understand the saga of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe: specifically, the legend of Theseus and the Minotaur...