KEVIN MCCALLUM: Talking about Zlatan talking about Zlatan
Ibrahimovich, unlike his hero Muhammad Ali, just doesn't have the gravitas to advise LeBron James
04 March 2021 - 14:10
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is very good at talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Even when he is talking about someone else, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is, in fact, talking about Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
So, when he decided to tell LeBron James to keep politics out of sport it was because he wanted people to notice him again. He said, in case you are one of those people who missed Ibrahimovic’s little bit of advice for James: “I like him [James] a lot. He’s phenomenal, what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing.” So said Ibrahimovic to Uefa and Discovery+ in Sweden before talking about himself...
