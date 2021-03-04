DAVID SHAPIRO: You’d never catch Warren Buffett sliding into JSE-speak
The great financial guru speaks with openness and clarity, not for a band of economic analysts
04 March 2021 - 14:03
One of the most engaging features of the Berkshire Hathaway annual letter is Warren Buffett’s ability to transform difficult and obscure accounting vernacular into a simple and understandable communication to shareholders.
He explains that he developed his congenial writing style in the early days of Berkshire’s history to keep partners such as his sister — whom he admits was financially illiterate — informed about how their investments were doing...
