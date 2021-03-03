Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: Asean’s handling of Myanmar issue to test its credibility The regional association must decide whether to deal with the generals or the deposed democratic leaders BL PREMIUM

People power is rising up against the military coup in Myanmar. The nationwide Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) in Myanmar has been picking up momentum. The CDM began with doctors going on a nationwide strike. This was followed by teachers, students and civil servants.

What is both encouraging and alarming is 10 ethnic armed groups, representing Myanmar’s minorities, have signed the national ceasefire agreement on February 20 and threw their support behind the CDM. “The future seems harder. We have to stand together with the whole public,” said Gen Yawd Serk, chair of the Restoration Council of Shan State...