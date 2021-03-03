Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Poor chicken industry, from a sweet to a sweat spot Protectionism will further cripple an industry that is unable to export its products BL PREMIUM

SA’s fractious chicken industry is at war with itself again. The issue of chicken imports almost derailed our membership of Agoa, the US trade opportunity for Africa, in 2015. This time it could last up to two years as poultry importers try to fight off staggering anti-dumping claims against chicken or chicken pieces from Brazil, Denmark, Spain, Poland and Ireland.

The SA Poultry Association (Sapa) appealed for anti-dumping help from the department of trade, industry & competition’s International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) a year ago, after a global scanning exercise by legal firm Webber Wentzel. Now Itac has announced the start of an investigation into what it says is a prima facie case for anti-dumping duties, including 124% against Brazilian frozen wings, 201% against Danish frozen thighs, 161% against Irish frozen leg quarters, 39% against the same cut from Poland and 114% on frozen thighs from Spain...