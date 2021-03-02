MNINAWA NTLOKO: Partying without a care in the world is very unsporting
Some who earn their living from sport seem to believe the pandemic is either over or they are immune
02 March 2021 - 18:07
A friend of mine is turning 43 in April and intends to mark the occasion with an event that he says will make the Kardashian parties look like preschool get-togethers.
He keeps saying Covid-19 denied him an opportunity to celebrate with his friends in 2020 and “now that the pandemic is over”, he plans to let loose and throw the mother of all parties...
