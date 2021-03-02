Opinion / Columnists MAMOKETE LIJANE: Companies do themselves a disservice by closing down space for ‘talkative women’ Not building in sufficient redundancy can make decision-making faster, but less robust BL PREMIUM

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori was forced to resign after he voiced displeasure at having too many women in committees and, according to Reuters, argued that they had to “make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, [as] they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying”.

Many opinion pieces have been written in defence of women after this incident. Some cite the “women should be seen and not heard” interpretation, and some question whether women do in fact speak that much, given the much-discussed studies that show women are more likely to be interrupted and shut down when speaking in group settings...