Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: New head will have to breathe life into World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala faces huge challenges as the watchdog has fallen from grace and is facing irrelevance BL PREMIUM

On Monday, her first official day in office, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incoming director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), addressed the organisation’s general council — members’ representatives — to outline her plans to breathe life into an organisation that was facing irrelevance.

The format of the meeting — part virtual and part physical — was the first sign of how times have changed thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and how institutions such as the WTO are facing extinction...