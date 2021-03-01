Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Truthful answers to frequently asked questions Active trading is when you swap a normal life to stare at a computer screen all day BL PREMIUM

How do most people make money with shares? They don’t. And what if you think you’re not like most people? You’re most likely wrong.

Why do share prices fluctuate? Share prices keep going up as long as you’re thinking of buying; when you do, they start going down. Once you’ve sold, they go up again. Why is the person who does your trades called a broker? To hide the fact that since he’s making money every time you trade, you’re probably the one who’s broker. Also, if you had to call him what he calls you, you’d be phoning your “sucker” to make a trade. ..